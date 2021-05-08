Federal High Court Amends Posting Of Judges

The Federal High Court has amended its initial list on the posting of Judges across the country.

This change comes as a result of the recent elevation of some judges of the court.

In a circular dated the 5th of May 2021, the Chief Judge of the Court, Hon. Justice John Tsoho stated that with the recent elevation to the court of appeal of certain justices, it had become inevitable to amend the posting of judges.

Justices Bature Gafai, Mohammed Abubakar, and Hassan are among those taking up positions in the court of Appeal, while Justice Mohammed Yunusa who was suspended for the alleged perversion of the course of justice and corruption charges has been recalled.

The judges posted to replace those elevated shall however await the swearing-in and eventual deployment of their elevated colleagues before reporting in the new stations.

Here’s the list of the new postings of all 75 justices of the court

Read Full List Below: