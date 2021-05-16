Teachers’ Recruitment: Ogun Govt To Conduct Mop-Up Test On Monday

The Ogun State government has fixed on Monday to conduct a mop-up test for applicants seeking to join its teaching service.

Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, who is the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in the state, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the government is seeking to recruit new teachers to fill the existing vacancies in the public and secondary schools, as well as technical colleges across the state.

The commissioner explained that the mop-up test was being conducted for applicants who missed the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held earlier.

He noted that the test would hold at two venues – the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta (Egba/Yewa centre), and the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode (Ijebu/Remo centre).

Professor Arigbabu advised the applicants to log on to the Ogun TEACh portal to know their centre and download test slip, as well as go to the examination centres with their printout slips.

He also asked them to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols by wearing their facemasks and be of good behaviour throughout the period of the test.

The recruitment of teachers, under the initiative Ogun State Teaching Experience Acquisition Channel (Ogun TEACh), is being handled by the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in partnership with the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said.

Registration for the exercise began on March 31 and ended on April 13, after which the applicants stormed the venue of the tests.

In a statement on March 29, the commissioner had advised that only those with National Certificate in Education (NCE) and Higher National Diploma (HND), as well as Bachelor of Arts/Science/Technology/Engineering, were eligible to apply.

Read the statement released on Saturday below: