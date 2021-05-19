Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain Beat Monaco To Win French Cup

Channels Television  
Updated May 19, 2021
Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender Marquinhos (C) celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 19, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

 

Paris Saint-Germain won the French Cup on Wednesday after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final at the Stade de France.

Goals from Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe won a largely uninspiring final and mean PSG can end the season with the domestic league and cup double.

The French champions have now won the French Cup six times in the last seven seasons having reached the final every year since 2015.

It was also the second trophy of coach Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial career after he won the Champions Trophy for PSG in January.

 

Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar (L), Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender Marquinhos, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian midfielder Rafinha and Paris Saint-Germain’s Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira (R) celebrate with the trophy after winning the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 19, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Monaco meanwhile continue their wait to win the French Cup for the first time since 1991, when they last reached the final.

Niko Kovac’s side have had a positive season and are gunning to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2018.

 

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 19, 2021. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 19, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) celebrates with his teammates at the end of the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 19, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain’s players celebrates at the end of the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 19, 2021. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)


