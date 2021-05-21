President Buhari Approves New Members For NYSC Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new members of the National Governing Board for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The appointment notice was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mohammed Manga.

According to the statement, the appointment is for a three-year period.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments into the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC),” he said.

“Those appointed are Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar as Chairman; Prince Oyekunle Oyewunmi, President’s Nominee; Mrs. Binta Muaza, President’s Nominee, Yusut Umar Nalado, President’s Nominee; Major-Gen B.O. Sawyerr, Representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Commissioner of Police Ede Ayuba, Representing the Inspector General of Police; Architect Sani Aliyu, Representing the Committee of Rectors of Polytechnics; and Professor Sulyman A. Abdulkareem, Representing Committee of Vice-Chancellors.

“Their appointment is for three years The National Governing Board is the highest policy-making organ of the NYSC.”