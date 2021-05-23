Gunmen Burn INEC Office In Anambra

The headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State has been set ablaze by gunmen.

They also attempted to attack the Police ‘B’ Divisional Headquarters close to the INEC office but were repelled by the operatives on duty.

The office of the electoral umpire and the police station are both located in Awka, the state capital, in south-east Nigeria.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, is the latest in the series of attacks on police facilities and INEC offices by hoodlums in recent times in the region.

The assailants had embarked on a mission to attack the police station to cause severe destruction, but it became an unsuccessful operation as the attempt was repelled by security operatives who engaged them in a fierce firefight, killing two of them in the process.

Although police authorities in the state confirmed the killing of two of the assailants during the gun battle, there was no information on whether or not any security operative was killed.

Eyewitnesses also said three Hilux vans fully packed with armed men stormed the police station and opened fire for more than one hour.

They were reported to have later proceeded to the Ekwueme Square axis and fired gunshots for another 10 minutes before storming the INEC headquarters and set it on fire.

Channels Television obtained a video showing the INEC office going up in flames.

Following the incidents, authorities in the state have appealed to residents to avoid some routes.

They included the Roban Road, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Road, Arroma Road, and Ifite Road – all in the state capital.