Obaseki’s Victory At Supreme Court Is Triumph Of Edo People’s Will – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday lauded the judgement of the Supreme Court on the case involving Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, describing the verdict as a triumph of the people’s will.

The apex court had on Friday dismissed the certificate forgery suit filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit and awarded a punitive fine of N100 million against the APC and its co-appellant.

Reacting to the verdict via a statement, PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan hailed the decision of the Supreme Court.

“The PDP asserts that the verdict of the apex court in throwing out the petition of All Progressives Congress (APC), is a resounding reinforcement of the popularity of the PDP and Governor Obaseki in Edo state, as firmly established in the election,” the statement partly read.

“The party urged Governor Obaseki to continue in his commitment towards the development of the state and the wellbeing of his people in line with the manifesto and ideology of the PDP; the very reason he was overwhelmingly re-elected as governor of the state.

“The PDP is proud of Governor Obaseki for the empowerment of the people as well as massive infrastructural development of Edo state in critical areas of healthcare, education, agriculture and food production, oil and gas, industrialization among others.

“The party also commended the judiciary for its courage in upholding justice and the will of the people in the Edo governorship election.”