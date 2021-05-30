Army Vows To Crush Boko Haram, IPOB

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nigerian Army has reiterated its commitment to riding the country of criminal elements and has vowed to crush Boko Haram terrorists and members of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya stated this on Saturday during the passing out parade of the 80 regular recruits intake at the Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria in Kaduna State.

Major General Farouk who was represented at the event by the General Officer Commanding One Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi, explained that the military will not rest on its oars until the entire country is safe for all citizens to live in.

“Nigeria is facing numerous security challenges occasioned by the activities Boko Haram terrorist groups, armed bandits kidnappers, IPOB and other criminal elements. We would not rest on our oars until this country is safe for all of us,” he said.

While addressing the soldiers, the GOC reminded that the contemporary security challenges orchestrated by bandits and terrorists across the country demand that the Armed Forces maintain a well-trained and disciplined force, congratulating them for the completion of their initial training at the institution

He, however, reminded them that a lot is expected from them in terms of loyalty, discipline, and selfless service to their fatherland.

“You are expected to always do your utmost best in order to sustain these values through high professional standards in order to enhance your individual ability and our collective cohesion,” the GOC added.

The ceremony which was earlier scheduled to hold on May 22, was moved following the death of former (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, alongside 10 other senior military personnel in a plane crash in Kaduna State on May 20.

On Saturday, the Nigerian Army had raided a Boko Haram logistics base in Guibja, Yobe State.

The army spokesperson Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima said the operation was carried out by troops of Sector 2 Operation HADIN KAI and led to the arrest of two fuel suppliers suspected to be affiliated with the terrorist group.

“The suspects arrested are in our custody for preliminary investigations and would be handed over for prosecution by relevant agencies,” the army spokesperson said in a statement.

“While appreciating the gallant troops for the feat, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya enjoined troops to sustain the tempo and clear all suspected fortress and hideouts of these criminal elements.”

On the same day, the security outfit noted that it recorded successes against the Eastern Security Network when it stormed a “terrorist enclave” run by the group in Rivers State and killed at least seven persons.

“Various items belonging to the criminals including arms and ammunition were also recovered by the security forces. The camp was promptly destroyed while suspects and corpses were handed over to the Police for further actions,” it explained.

“There was no casualty on own troops and other security operatives as they have returned back to base in high morale.”

ESN is the military arm of IPOB which is seeking the creation of a Biafra nation carved out of Southern Nigeria.

A Nigerian court has outlawed IPOB and the Federal Government has designated the group as terrorists.