Boko Haram Kills Seven In Cameroon

Updated April 6, 2020
File photo

 

Seven people were killed when two suicide bombers, suspected to be members of Boko Haram jihadist group, attacked a village in northern Cameroon on Sunday, police and a local official said.

“Two Boko Haram bombers blew themselves up at around 8pm” in the attack on Amchide, on the border with Nigeria, a policeman said Monday, while a local official said a village chief and two teenagers were among the dead.

AFP



