Falana, Falz Join CSOs To Protest Insecurity, Unemployment

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana and his son, Falz on Monday joined civil society organisations, labour unions and youth bodies to protest against insecurity, unemployment, mass poverty and bad governance.

Bearing placards with different inscriptions, the groups took the peaceful protest which had the theme “National Day Of Action Against Insecurity in Nigeria” to the Lagos State Government House in Alausa, Ikeja.

They were received by members of the State House of Assembly.

Falana told the lawmakers that there was a need to provide for the poor so that peace could be guaranteed in the country.

He called on states that had not adopted the Child Rights Act to urgently do so and take all the children off the streets so that they could get an education.

“South-West has 54 universities, graduates are being churned out daily and nobody is planning for their future,” he said.

“We are asking you because Lagos is where everybody comes to. This is the home of every Nigerian and we are asking you to intensify your efforts and increase the budget of the poor so that there will be peace.

“It is now clear in our country that without peace for the poor, there cannot be peace for the rich. For those who want to fight banditry and terrorism, we must put all our children in school.”

The protesters, which included trade unions, civil society, students, farmers and peasants, were led by Jaye Gaskiya, a foremost activist.

Gaskiya said the protest was organised to express displeasure over how badly the country had degenerated.

He expressed worry that Nigeria, characterised by extreme poverty, arms proliferation, religious intolerance, the rise of hate and ethnic nationalism is moving towards social upheavals due to exploitation of the people, greed and avarice of a spineless political class that has reached its end.