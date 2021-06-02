Nigerian Correctional Service Cadet Dies By Suicide In Kaduna

A cadet of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kaduna State, Mansur Suleiman has committed suicide.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was among the cadets that are attending the 28th assistant superintendent correctional basic course at the Nigerian Correctional Service staff college in Kaduna State.

According to a statement by the commandant of the college, Peter Pevigo, the late cadet Mansur Suleiman committed suicide in the college hostel when his roommates had gone out for early morning prayers on Wednesday morning.

The commandant who expressed shock over the incident also directed that a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the cadet be carried out immediately.