Abducted Taraba Lecturer Regains Freedom After Four Nights In Captivity

An abducted lecturer of the Taraba State University, Umar Buba, has been released after spending four nights in captivity.

Umar who was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday from the staff quarters of the university was released in the early hours of Thursday.

A family member disclosed this to Channel Television but failed to reveal if a ransom was paid to secure his release or not.

His abduction and subsequent release makes it the third time that lecturers from the institution’s staff quarters will be kidnapped.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Ado-Tenebe Buba’s reacting to the incident on Sunday vowed to apply for licensed guns for his staff to ensure their protection.

He told journalists that the armed men fired gunshots sporadically to displace the security officials attached to the staff quarters before going away with the lecturer.

He lamented that despite the heavy presence of military and civil security operatives mounting surveillance around the school premises Buba was still kidnapped.

Taraba State has been riddled with kidnapping and other crimes with a local government chairman was kidnapped and subsequently killed in the past months.