Taraba Varsity ASUU Threatens Strike Over Six Months Unpaid Salaries, Others

The Taraba State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is threatening to embark on an indefinite strike action if its demands are not met.

Rising from a congress meeting held today, the union is urging the state government to take urgent and concrete steps to address their concerns and ensure the sustainable development and stability of the institution or risk industrial disharmony.

Addressing journalists, Chairman of the union, Mbave Garba, disclosed that some of their concerns include Staff pension and gratuity, Salary crisis, non-implementation of Law No.4 of the Taraba State House of Assembly on funding, non payment of their earned academic allowances and non implementation of the Memorandum of Action.

”ASUU-TSU Congress raised concerns about the non implementation of Law No. 4 of the Taraba State House of Assembly, which outlines various funding sources for the university.

”These funding sources include 5% of the monthly state statutory allocation, 5% of the monthly allocation of local governments in the state, 2.5% of contracts awarded by the state and local governments, 2% as state education levy from charges on guests in hotels in the state, and other sources as determined by the university council.”

He added that the lack of proper funding has negatively impacted the smooth running of the institution.

On Salary crisis, he said ”members expressed deep concern over the inadequate funding of the university, which has led to the delays and irregular and sometimes fractional payment of salaries”

”In summary we are owed six full months and seven months fractional salaries, and it may interest you to know that as at today, our members are yet to be paid their salaries for the month of July and August “.

”It is worrisome to mention that our members are going through excruciating economic realities in the wake of the subsidy removal and inflationary forces and the general public may wish to know that besides other issues, this has been a major trigger of strike actions in the state varsity over the years ”

On the non implementation of the Memorandum of Action, the union said, ”The agreement signed on 18th March 2021 by the Taraba State government, Taraba State University management and the ASUU-TSU branch is demoralizing”

”The Union members are owed Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) dating back to 2015 and the government lacks clarity regarding staff pension and gratuity”

”There has been no progress on constructing the perimeter fence to enhance the security of university as agreed upon in the MOA. The outstanding promotion arrears for 2020, 2021 and 2022, including the annual step increment from October 2020 to July 2021 have not been paid to its members,” the ASUU Chairman said.