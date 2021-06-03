Notorious Three-Man Robbery Gang Nabbed In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested the three members of a robbery gang that specializes in robbing unsuspecting persons of their belongings around the Choba/ Obiri Ikwerre axis of the State.

They were nabbed, after successfully robbing one Mr. Simon Ibrahim who was on his way to make a deposit at a bank but was lured by the gang, who were driving in a Mazda car.

READ ALSO: 10 Arrested Over Attacks On Security Operatives, Police Stations In Akwa Ibom

However, luck ran out on them when the victim raised an alarm that alerted the police, and they were immediately arrested and taken to the Choba police station.

Police authorities say further investigations have been initiated and those arrested will be charged to court after all findings have been made.