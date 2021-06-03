10 Arrested Over Attacks On Security Operatives, Police Stations In Akwa Ibom

Ten persons have been arrested in connection with the recent killing of security operatives and attacks on police facilities in Akwa Ibom State, authorities have said.

The arrests were made during a series of raids on locations of criminal elements by the Joint Task Force (JTF) comprising operatives of the Nigerian Army, the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

In a statement on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Andrew Amiengheme, noted that the security operatives recovered several items, including vehicles, arms, ammunition, as well as some cash from the suspects.

”It would be recalled that in the recent past, there had been series of senseless and unprovoked attacks on security agencies and formations, especially the police, leading to wanton loss of lives and property.

”This unacceptable trend of events necessitated the formation of a Joint Task Force (JTF), comprising the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, and NSCDC. The operations of the Joint Task Force (JTF) have yielded a lot of successes with more still being done,” said the police commissioner.

He added, ”Following coordinated raids on the locations of criminal elements at Ntak Ikot Akpan, Abama and Ikot Akpan in Essien Udim, as well as Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene Local Government Areas by the Joint Task Force, a total of 10 suspects who are directly linked to the killings of security personnel and destruction of properties were arrested.”

Amiengheme urged the owners of the recovered vehicles to go to the 6 Battalion, Nigerian Army in the Ibagwa area with proof of ownership for identification and collection, or contact the Police Headquarter in Uyo, the state capital.

He commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for the success and assured them that the police would continue to work with them to secure the state.

The police commissioner appealed to the people to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation and not relent in being vigilant.

He asked them to provide timely information to the police and other security agencies in their efforts to ensure the safety of residents and their properties.