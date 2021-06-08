FG Targets Over 9.1 Million Pupils For School Feeding

The Federal Government on Tuesday said it is targeting over nine million pupils in public schools across Nigeria in the second phase of its school feeding programme.

Under the scheme, the pupils will receive free daily meals courtesy of the Federal Government.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja.

Those to benefit will be pupils in primary one to three across 54,619 schools nationwide.

Minister Farouk discosed that one million Nigerians will also receive N5,000 for six months under the Rapid Response Register, an intervention by the Federal Government targeted at urban informal workers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the N-Power programme, the Minister said 550,000 applicants qualified for the final selection of the first stream of Batch C and that another 500,000 will subsequently be engaged.

According to her, arrangement has also been concluded to empower 320,000 beneficiaries of the programme who exited batched A and B.