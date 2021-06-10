Advertisement

Buhari Flags Off Deep Blue Project In Lagos

Channels Television  
Updated June 10, 2021

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure also known as the Deep Blue Project of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

This Federal Government project aims to prevent illegal activities in the Nigerian Exclusive Economic Zone, enforce maritime regulations, enhance the safety of lives at sea, and prevent illegal activities in the inland waterways.

The project is being implemented by NIMASA, in conjunction with the Armed Forces, the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Services, and other security agencies.

The project was conceived in 2017 and is fortified with land, sea, and air assets to comprehensively tackle maritime security threats.

More details shortly.

