Security Operatives Foil Fresh Kidnap Attempt On Another Kaduna School

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Friday foiled a planned abduction on Prelude Comprehensive College, Kujama area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandit attack was foiled following receipt of credible intelligence by the troops and Police operatives who mobilized to the targeted school.

Confirming the incident, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said in a statement that the bandits were alerted of the presence of security operatives, and abandoned their plans to attack the school.

The bandits were reported to have changed their plans at the last minute and left through Kaduna-Kachia Road between Kafari and Tashan Ice.

He explained that the bandits barricaded the road and abducted two persons, who were later rescued after troops and police heard gunshots and gave the bandits a hot chase.

Sadly, three travelers were shot and injured by the bandits during the operation.

In another development, troops foiled an attack along the Zaria-Kano road in Makarfi Local Government Area of the state.

One of the bandits, dressed in military camouflage was neutralized, while one pump action gun was recovered from him.

These attacks come barely 24 hours after eight students and two lecturers were kidnapped after gunmen invaded Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits attacked the school located along the Kaduna- Zaria road last night, shooting at students and leaving several others injured on Friday.