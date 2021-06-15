TheArtistAndHisMuse21: Top 10 Looks From Toyin Lawani And Segun’s Wedding

It was all glitz and glam over the weekend as celebs turned up for the union of serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani and her masked celebrity photographer husband, Segun Adebayo.

The traditional wedding ceremony which took place in Lagos has arguably become the union of the year so far with the hashtag #TheArtistAndHisMuse2021, taking over the internet.

Friends and family turned up to celebrate the couple at the grand event and despite having an unusual all-black theme, many slayed to the T.

Here are a few of our favorite looks.