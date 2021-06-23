APGA Holds Primary Election Ahead Anambra Gov Poll

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Wednesday held an election to select its flag-bearer in the upcoming Anambra State Governorship election.

The election was held in Akwa, the state capital, and the state governor Willie Obiano among other stakeholders of the party were present at the event.

The exercise is to determine the candidate who will fly the party’s flag in the governorship election set to hold on November 6, 2021.

Candidates from local government areas in the state including Anaocha, Awka North, Awka South, Ayamelum, Ihiala, Idemili North, and South among others were at the event to cast their votes.

READ ALSO: Prioritise Assets Recovery At Regional, Global Levels, Owasanoye Counsels African Govts

Despite controversy rocking the party, APGA has expressed optimism to remain at the helms of affairs in the state.

Meanwhile, there are insinuations the party may be disqualified from contesting the Anambra governorship poll after a faction of APGA led by Jude Okeke accused the Victor Oye-led faction of alleged refusal to submit the statutory 21 days notice on the Special Ward Congress to the Commission.

The Publicity Secretary of the Okeke-led faction of the party, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, stated this on Monday in Abuja while addressing journalists on the development within the party.

Chukwunyere specifically said the Oye faction did not duly notify INEC on the plan to hold ward congresses ahead of the governorship poll within the 21 days recommended by its regulations and Section 85 of the Electoral Act.