Troops Arrest Suspected Bandit In Possession Of Military Kits

Troops of the Nigerian Army, operating along Mokwa-Jebba road, arrested a fleeing bandit during a stop and search operation along the road on Sunday.

The arrest was effected at about 9:00pm, when the troops intercepted a car traveling from Zuru to Ibadan. The vigilant troops spotted an occupant of the vehicle, who claimed to be Sgt. Aminu Sule.

Upon a body search, the occupant was found to be in possession of a pair of camouflage uniforms, military boots, a knife, and substance suspected to be some charms.

On further interrogation, the suspect confessed to be traveling to Ogbomosho in Oyo state. He further claimed that the uniform and boots belonged to his brother who is a soldier.

However, on closely scrutinizing the suspect, he was discovered to be fleeing from the ongoing operations in Niger state to a safe haven. The suspect was immediately apprehended and handed over to the police at Mokwa for further investigation.

Authorities of the army say the heat on bandits and other criminal elements in Niger State has caused them to start fleeing to supposed safe heavens.

The Force enjoined members of the public, particularly around Niger and contiguous states are therefore enjoined to be vigilant and report any suspected movement of fleeing bandits to security agencies.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya in a communique by army spokesman Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, assured law-abiding citizens of Niger State and indeed Nigeria of the safety of their lives and property.

He further enjoined citizens to be wary of such sinister movements by fleeing bandits and continue to support the security agencies with useful information to enable them to maintain peace and security of the country.