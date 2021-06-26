PDP Factions Hold Governorship Primaries In Anambra

Joy Odinye, Awka

Two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday conducted primaries for the upcoming governorship election in Anambra state.

The INEC-recognised Chris Ubah faction conducted its primary at Paul University primary school, while the Ndubuisi Nwobu-led faction conducted theirs at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, also in Awka.

Some 665 delegates participated in the Chris Ubah faction primary, and while all the aspirants were included on the ballot paper, the majority were not present as they align with the Ndubuisi Nwobu-led faction.

Announcing the result after the voting exercise, the Chairman of the electoral committee, Captain Obidi Ebede, declared Senator Ugochukwu Ubah winner, having scored 275 votes.

He was also presented with the Certificate of Return.

The parallel primary election at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka, was still ongoing as of the time of filing this story.