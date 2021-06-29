Police Discover Remains Of Lady Missing In Ondo, Ask Family To Provide Suspect

Olufemi Ojomo, Akure

The remains of the 55-year-old woman, Joke Olaniji, who was declared missing from her residence about two weeks ago at Atoyo area in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State has been found.

It was gathered that the deceased left her residence without telling anyone her whereabouts, leaving the door to her room open.

The deceased’s mother, identified as Juliana, disclosed that when she couldn’t find her daughter, she reported to the police.

According to her, it was the police that informed the family that her corpse had been found naked in a nearby cocoa farm.

The bereaved mother appealed to the police to unravel the cause of her daughter’s death and equally bring the perpetrators to book.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo Police Command, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro disclosed that no suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing as the family has not reported any suspect.

Ikoro noted that the deceased has since been buried but if the family comes up with any suspect, the police will commence investigation into the case.