Eight Suspects Arraigned Over Rape, Murder Of UNILORIN Student

Eight suspects were on Wednesday arraigned over the rape and murder of Blessing Olajide, a 300 level student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

She was allegedly raped and murdered at her Tanke residence along the University road in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Some valuable items were also carted away from the residence.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The suspects who allegedly carried out the dastardly act were later arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) and currently standing trial before Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of an Ilorin High Court.

They are being charged for criminal conspiracy, rape, armed robbery, culpable homicide, and receiving stolen properties.

The case was however adjourned till July 6 as three out of the eight suspects do not have legal representation.