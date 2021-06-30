FEC Meeting Cancelled  

The virtual Federal Executive Council meeting usually chaired by the President, Muhammadu Buhari has been canceled.

No official reason has been given for the cancellation of the meeting which was meant to hold today, June 30.

The last FEC meeting was held last week Wednesday, June 16 at the First Lady’s Conference Room at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting was held virtually and presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Those physically present at the meeting include Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others include the Ministers of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as well as those of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.