PDP Has Become Weak, And It Is Getting Weaker – Gov Abdullahi Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says the reason some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is that the opposition party has become very weak and the situation is getting worse.

According to Governor Sule, the depleting of PDP by poaching its governors and lawmakers is a part of politicking.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Sule said the APC is in the process of getting stronger.

“We have been a very strong party and we are doing the best we can to continue to be stronger and the only way we can be stronger is to get more and more people and the right people to get are the leaders of the opposition. That’s what we are trying to do and God so kind we are doing that,” the governor stated.

Sule’s comments come on the heels of the latest defection move by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, an exercise that the governor says is a signal suggesting that the opposition leaders are seeing what President Muhammadu Buhari is doing.

When asked if the desire of the APC is to plunder the opposition such that come 2023 only the ruling party will be standing, Governor Sule said “PDP has always been weak since President Muhammadu Buhari came in,” adding that all that is being seen at the moment is that the party is becoming “weaker and weaker”.

He boasted that the APC is doing a very good job by ensuring that it opens its doors and give Nigerians what they are looking for when it comes to governance.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, has assured Nigerians that the opposition party is stable and unwavering, even in the face of recent defections by some of its governors and lawmakers.

While appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Mr. Ologbondiyan said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) does not have the experience of the PDP who was in power for about 16 years.

Speaking further about the recent wave of cross-carpeting which is rocking the PDP, Ologbondiyan said “we have all our structures established in the 36 states and the 774 local governments, as well as over 2000 wards that we have in Nigeria, our party is very stable”.

The PDP spokesman argued that while some governors are decamping over to the APC, the people who elected them are not making the same move. He stressed that while the governors may have been lost, the people remain firmly behind the opposition party.

Mr. Ologbondiyan alleged that the leadership of the ruling party is “going around intimidating governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party,” sending in security agents to conduct investigations that leave the governors uneasy and desperate to secure their political future.

According to the PDP spokesman, this is a well-understood mind-game that poses no threat to the opposition party. He said the PDP is confident that the masses will not be swayed having experienced a great deal of hardship under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are confident in the people of Nigeria who have been made to suffer untold hardships going to six years and who are very determined that for once they want to choose a leader of their own,” Ologbondiyan noted.

The image-maker of the PDP further stated that his party’s confidence is also unwavering because they know that the “APC as a party is not structured”… and “is a mere vehicle that was used to hijack power”.

Ologbondiyan was of the opinion that Nigerians are done with the APC and the masses who have been pushed to the realm of despondency by the current administration and its party, will oust the government when 2023 comes.