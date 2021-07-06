Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Get Married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially married! The couple tied the knot this past weekend after an eight-month-long engagement.

The “Voice” coaches tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony held in a chapel on the grounds of Blake’s ranch.

The nuptials was confirmed by a post from Stefani on Instagram in which she shared the first photos from the ceremony on Instagram, calling it a “dream.”

“July 3rd 2021,” she wrote in the caption. “Dreams do come true!!!”

Captioning another photo showing off a second dress — which was designed by Vera Wang — Gwen wrote: “You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton.”

This is Shelton’s third marriage and Stefani’s second.

The couple became engaged in October 2020, with Shelton popping the question in Oklahoma.

During an appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show last year, Stefani explained: “I was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID-19 and the family. I’m like, ‘I think we should just cancel the trip.’ It was one of those. Then we got it together and we ended up going.”

The couple shared a photo of the engagement, with Shelton writing, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Stefani and Shelton met on the set of “The Voice” in 2015.

They’ve collaborated musically several times since on songs like “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” off of Shelton’s 2016 album, “If I’m Honest” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” together.