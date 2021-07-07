Advertisement

Gunmen Reportedly Kill SEDI MD Simon Ndubuisi, Aide In Enugu

Channels Television  
Updated July 7, 2021

A map of Enugu state in the south-east.

 

Gunmen have reportedly killed the Managing Director, Scientific Equipment Development Initiative (SEDI), in Enugu State, Prof. Simon Ndubuisi and his police orderly.

Channels Television gathered that the incident happened on the Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway on Wednesday afternoon.

While a statement by the Police PRO Daniel Ndukwe, noted that the information surrounding the incident is still sketchy, it also noted that preliminary investigation has commenced.

“Information surrounding a shooting incident today, 07/07/2021 at about 1600hrs, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, said to have led to the death of a man and his Police orderly, is still sketchy.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has commenced. Further development will be duly communicated, please,” Ndukwe said.



