Kaduna Insecurity: Bandits Abduct 14 In Chikun Community

At least 14 people have been kidnapped following an attack by bandits at Ungwan Matari within the Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Among the victims were a landlord and some of his tenants.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community which is adjoining Gbagyi villa towards Romi River at about 11pm on Wednesday night.

Upon their arrival, the marauders started shooting sporadically, breaking fences and windows in a bid to gain access into the houses of the residents they kidnapped.

This attack is coming barely three days after over 121 students of Bethel Baptist School also in Chikun local government area were abducted by bandits.

Although police authorities are yet to confirm the latest incident, the immediate past Chairman of Chikun local government area, Samaila Leeman, told our correspondent, that a total of 14 members of the community were abducted by the kidnappers and taken away to an unknown destination.

He said the bandits upon arriving in the community, started shooting to scare the residents before they later moved to some houses and kidnapped certain persons.