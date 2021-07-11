Advertisement

Nigeria Shock US In Pre-Olympic Basketball Friendly

Channels Television  
Updated July 11, 2021

 

Nigeria shocked the United States 90-87 in a pre-Olympic basketball friendly in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

Nigeria, with six NBA players and former NBA head coach Mike Brown at the helm, became the first African nation to beat the USA, who were playing the first of a five of tune-up games before the Tokyo Olympics.

The United States were without three players still active in the NBA Finals.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant led the Americans with 17 points.

 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 10: The Nigeria bench reacts after Ike Iroegbu #1 of Nigeria hit a 3-pointer against the United States in the fourth quarter of an exhibition game at Michelob ULTRA Arena ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nigeria defeated the United States 90-87. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

 

Nigeria, which had 12 NBA players in its 49-man training camp in California and seven in uniform on Saturday, was led by Gabe Vincent with 21 points.

“I’m kind of glad it happened,” USA head coach Gregg Popovich said, noting that the Nigerians have had the luxury of training together since late June while the US side had assembled just four days earlier.

READ ALSO: Messi Ends Trophy Drought As Argentina Beat Brazil To Win Copa America

Popovich said the defeat should be seen as a learning experience and not “the end of the world.”

Nigeria’s win came nine years after the United States crushed the Nigerians 156-73 at the London Olympics.

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 10: The Nigeria Men’s National Team celebrates after the game on July 10, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

 

The United States, who have won three Olympic men’s basketball titles since settling for bronze in 2004, are looking to regain global dominance after finishing in seventh at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

They play Australia, ranked third in the world, in a friendly on Monday.



More on Sports

McGregor Suffers Horrific Leg Injury In TKO Loss To Poirier

Messi Ends Trophy Drought As Argentina Beat Brazil To Win Copa America

Ashleigh Barty Beats Pliskova To Win First Wimbledon Title

Copa America: Diaz Stunner Downs Peru To Give Colombia 3rd Place

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV