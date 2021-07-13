Army Announces Recruitment Centres Nationwide For New Intakes

The Nigerian Army has released the list of recruitment centers nationwide for its 81 regular recruit intake exercise.

The list which was released via the Army’s verified Facebook page, noted that the recruitment exercise would hold from July 12 to 24.

Last week, the military had released the list of successful candidates and warned against fraudsters.

“This is to inform the general public and all applicants that applied for 81 Regular Recruits Intake 2021 to visit the Nigerian Army website to check the list of successful candidates,” the statement read.

“The screening exercise is scheduled to commence from 12 – 24 July 2021 in all the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory Abuja. Shortlisted candidates are expected to report to their respective states of origin for the screening exercise with the following:

“Original copies of WASCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB Certificate in a file jacket. b. Trade Test/City Guild Certificate for Tradesmen/Women. c. Printed Bank Verification Number (BVN) certificate authenticated by a bank. d. Valid birth certificate as endorsed by the National Population Commission, hospital, Local Government Council of birth or valid age declaration. e. Valid certificate of state of origin. f. WASCE/ GCE/NECO/NABTEB online scratch card. g. Completed copies of the print outs from the portal including guarantor forms. h. 2 pairs each of plain white T shirts and blue shorts. i. A pair each of white canvass and white socks.

“Candidates are to note that any alteration on their documents will render the documents invalid and eventually lead to disqualification.

“The use of electronic, mobile and recording devices will not be allowed throughout the duration of the exercise.

“A high standard of discipline is expected from all candidates. Candidates who violate any instructions during the State Recruitment Screening Exercise would be disqualified.

“The Nigerian Army shall not be liable for any injuries/death recorded in course of the screening exercise.”