Gunmen Abduct Kogi Monarch, Demand N30m Ransom

Gunmen have abducted a first-class traditional ruler in Kogi Stata (the Adogu of Eganyi) in Ajaokuta local government area of Kogi State Alhaji Mohammed Adembe on Tuesday evening along Okene-Adogo road.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Kogi State Police Command, Mr William Ayah, confirmed this on Wednesday evening.

The kidnapping of the royal father is the latest of several in recent times.

It comes three days after the kidnap of AbdulAzeez Obajimoh, the Managing Director of AZECO Pharmaceutical company at Ozuwaya in Okene, Kogi State.

The abduction of Obajimoh resulted in gunshots that killed one Habeeb Anda and injured two others before the kidnappers escaped.

A source and an indigene of Eganyi told Channels Television via the phone that the royal father who was alone in his car left Okene town around 4:00 pm on his way to the Eganyi community, but was abducted between Ebiya and Eganyi by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.

According to him, the kidnappers around 1:00 pm on Wednesday called the family of the monarch and demanded a ransom of ₦30 million to enable him to regain his freedom.

Ayah said the police command has deployed a special squad to trail the abductors.

He called on the general public to assist the police with useful information to enable security agents to rescue the royal father.