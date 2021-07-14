EFCC Launches ‘Crime-Fighting’ Mobile App

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has launched a mobile application where members of the public can now report cases of corruption to the commission.

The app named Eagle Eye according to the commission will serve as an alternative to the traditional method of reporting people or organisations suspected to be engaged in corrupt practices.

Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, noted that the commission is tapping into emerging technologies to rid Nigeria of corruption.

He added that the app is designed in such a way to guarantee the security of anyone reporting a case of corruption to the EFCC.

This will not, however, substitute the traditional ways of reporting corruption cases.

The EFCC boss further noted that the commission will subject whatever complaints made via the app to scrutiny to ensure that people do not report others for malicious reasons.

Mr Bawa added that the law will be wielded against anyone found guilty of filing false information to mislead the commission.

Although he did not give a specific number of cases, he says in the past the EFCC has had to charge people to court for giving fake information.