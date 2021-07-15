Advertisement

BREAKING: South-South Lawmakers Chant ‘Five Per cent’ After PIB Allocation Is Pegged At Three Per cent

Channels Television  
Updated July 15, 2021
A file photo of lawmakers during plenary at the House of Representatives chamber in Abuja .

 

Members of the House of Representatives from the South-South have opposed the harmonised Petroleum Industry Bill allocation to host communities which has been pegged at three per cent.

The lawmakers were heard chanting “five per cent” as against the three pre cent at the floor of the House on Thursday.

The chants continued even as the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, walked in to commence plenary.

Shortly after, the House went into an executive session.

[Read Also] PIB: Nigerian Governors Fault Proposed Ownership Structure For NNPC

More to follow.



More on Headlines

PIB: Senate Adopts 3% Allocation To Host Communities As South-South Lawmakers Kick

NAFDAC Approves Moderna And Sputnik Vaccines For Use

PIB: Nigerian Governors Fault Proposed Ownership Structure For NNPC

Police Arrest More Suspects In Connection With Murder Of Super TV CEO

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV