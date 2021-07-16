Anambra Poll: INEC Omits Soludo, PDP From Candidates’ List 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has omitted former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Charles Soludo, as well as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the candidates’ list for the Anambra Governorship poll.

Nigeria’s electoral body released the list of candidates for the November 6 poll on Friday. It instead listed a member of the House of Representatives from another faction of the All Progressives Congress (APGA), Chukwuma Umeoji as the flagbearer for Soludo’s party.

“The Commission also considered and took cognizance of the Judgments/Court Orders served on it in relation to the primaries of the political parties and other processes leading to the election,” INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said in a statement as he assured of the body’s continued obedience to the country’s laws.

“In line with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010(as amended) the personal particulars of the candidates will be published in the Commissions Notice Board in Awka, Anambra State while the names of the candidates, their gender, party, age, qualification and the Commissions decision/ remarks are herein attached.”

Before the primary poll, Anambra’s ruling party had suffered a series of crises, leading to the emergence of two factions.

Although the Victor Oye-led group had done the primary which was won by Soludo, another poll conducted by the Jude Okeke faction saw Umeoji coasting home to victory.

A preview of the list showed that 18 candidates were cleared to contest for the election in the southeast. Andy Uba was equally listed as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

FULL LIST: ANAMBRA GUBER POLL

Below is the full list of candidates for the November 2021 Anambra election as released by INEC: