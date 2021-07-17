EFCC Arrest 20 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Katsina

At least 20 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State by a team of operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Kano Zonal Office.

The anti-graft agency in a statement on Friday said the arrest of the 20 suspects who are in their twenties was carried out following an intelligence report made available to them.

The team however dispatched and carried out a raid on the suspects’ hideouts and arrested them.

READ ALSO: Alleged N1.4bn Fraud: Court Acquits, Discharges Ex-NBA President Paul Usoro

“The suspects, who were mostly youths in their early twenties, were arrested by a team of operatives of the Commission following intelligence indicating that some internet fraudsters were perpetrating fraudulent activities around Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“On the strength of the intelligence, a team of operatives was dispatched and they effected a raid on their hideouts and arrested the suspects.

“Investigation is ongoing and indicted suspects will be charged to court,” the statement revealed,” the statement read in part.

The statement further revealed that investigation is ongoing concerning the suspects and they will soon be arraigned.