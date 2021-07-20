Former Emir Of Kano, Sanusi Leads Prayers In Kaduna

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi on Tuesday led the Eid prayer at the Murtala Mohammed prayer ground in Kaduna metropolis.

The state Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Senator representing Kaduna central, Uba Sani, and other dignitaries were also at the prayers.

In his message, the former Emir of Kano called on Nigerians to continue to live in peace irrespective of their religious or ethnic differences so as to foster peace and unity in the country.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai in his address spoke on the importance of peaceful coexistence. He announced that more troops have been deployed to Kaduna State to help flush out bandits and other criminals in a bid to restore peace and security in the state.

He, however, solicited prayers from the citizens to help tackle the myriads of challenges confronting the state.

The governor also in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye urged Muslims to emulate the example of faith and sacrifice that Sallah symbolises.

The governor commended the resilience of citizens in these tough times and prayed for the blessings of Allah for the immense sacrifices that are being made.

He urged the Muslim community to keep hope alive and to celebrate Eid el-Kabir in compliance with public health guidelines prescribed to protect everyone from the very infectious Delta variant Covid-19 that is already circulating in some states in the country.