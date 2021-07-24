LIVE UPDATES: Local Government Elections Hold In Lagos, Ogun

Welcome to our live updates on today’s Local Government Elections In Lagos and Ogun states.

Residents of Lagos State and neighbouring state, Ogun are expected today to cast their ballots in polling units across local councils in the state to elect their local government chairmen and councilors for a fresh four-year term

In Lagos State, the polls will open across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Development Areas of the state.

However in Ogun State, 12 political will do the battle for council chairmanship or councillorship in the 236 wards in the 20 local government areas of the state.

Ahead of the elections, restriction of movement was announced in both states and an additional 25,000 policemen have been deployed in Lagos State to beef up security.

Our reporters bring updates from three senatorial districts in Lagos State – Lagos Central, Lagos East, Lagos West, and Ogun State capital city – Abeokuta.

___________________________________________________________________________________

11:45am: Iperu, Ogun State

Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun cast his vote at his Itaosanyin Ward two in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

The governor commended residents for their peaceful conduct.

___________________________________________________________________________________

11:03am Lateef Jakande Road, Ikoyi

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife arrive at the polling unit at 11.03 a.m.

__________________________________________________________________________________

10:31 am: Lateef Jakande Road, Ikoyi

LASIEC officials and materials arrived at Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s polling unit on Lateef Jakande Road in Ikoyi.

Lawal Oladimeji, the presiding officer at the polling unit addresses the press and gives statistics of registered voters. He also talks about the voting process and guidelines.

____________________________________________________________________________________

10:17am: Dairy Farm School, Agege, Ward 7, Unit 6

Voting has commenced in Dairy Farm School, Agege, Ward 7, Unit 6.

___________________________________________________________________________________

10:13 am: Ganiyu Smith Road, Freedom Park, Lagos

Voting is underway at Ganiyu Smith Road, Freedom Park, Lagos.

__________________________________________________________________________________

10:12am: Abeokuta South

It is less activity in Ward 13, Igbore, Ago Iba, Abeokuta South as few voters are seen checking their names on the voter’s list.

___________________________________________________________________________________

10:08 am: Lagos Island Freedom Park

Voting commenced at 10:00 am in most parts of Lagos Island. At Freedom Park, our correspondent met Agboola Odunifa (Lagos Island East), one of the candidates for the election. He is accredited, voted, and gives us his impression of the process. According to him, voting is smooth but turnout is poor.

_______________________________________________________________________________

09:30am: Abeokuta, Ogun State

Restriction of movement is in full effect.

Our crew noticed a less busy road as they travel through the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the Shiun-Bobape road, leading to the state capital, Abeokuta.

The outer towns are without security operatives or enforcement agents, yet the compliance to the restriction appears to be high in and around the Abeokuta.

The main entry point into the state capital, near the governor’s office, is manned by soldiers. Other state security officials mount roadblocks at strategic locations within the state to restrict movement and forestall any crisis.

___________________________________________________________________________________

09:25am: Mosan, Lagos

Election materials arrived at one of the polling centres unit in Mosan at 09:25am. Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) officials with ballot boxes and other election materials set up in preparation.

____________________________________________________________________________________

9:00am: Lateef Jakande, Lagos

At Unit 09 Ward L2, Lateef Jakande Road in Ikoyi where Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu is expected to vote there is less activity at 9:00am. No election materials yet. Only party agents and journalists are present.

___________________________________________________________________________________

8:50am: Ojodu, Lagos

Materials arrive for the start of the election at Ojodu Primary School.

___________________________________________________________________________________

8.30am: Ojodu, Lagos

At 8.30 am some voters are already at the polling units 012 and 013 in Ojodu Primary School in Ojodu Local Government Area of Lagos State. Although no electoral official is in sight, security operatives are present.