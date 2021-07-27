We Are Working With Nasarawa Govt To Rescue Kidnapped Monarch, Says El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Government says it is working with the Nasarawa State Government and security agencies from the two states to rescue the paramount Ruler of Jaba Jaba Chiefdom, Gyet Muade, who was kidnapped by gunmen in Nasarawa on Monday.

The 83-year-old monarch was abducted by bandits suspected to be kidnappers while on his farm located at Gitata community of Nasarawa state, which shares a boundary with Jaba in Kaduna state.

Speaking when he led some government and security officials to the palace of the Kpop Ham in Jaba Chiefdom, Governor El-Rufai who was represented by his Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, assured the people of the chiefdom that the government of the two states will do everything possible to ensure the speedy rescue of the first class traditional ruler, especially considering his age and fragile health.

On his part, a leader in the community and a former senator, Zico Azeez, appealed to both the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the safe return of their chief whose abduction has created a big vacuum in the palace and the entire Jaba local government area.