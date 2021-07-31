Again, Nigeria Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases In Almost Five Months

It has been a week filled with worries for Nigerian authorities as the country’s daily coronavirus (COVID-19) figures witnessed a steady rise all through.

This comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced yet another disturbing tally of 590 fresh infections reported from various parts of the country.

Friday’s figure was the highest single-day tally to be recorded in almost five months – since March 4, 2021, when a total of 708 cases were confirmed.

On Monday, 213 new cases were reported while 404 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, with 535 and 558 more infections recorded on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The new cases recorded on Friday were reported from 17 states across the country, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos, according to data from the health agency, reported 308 more cases and was followed by Akwa Ibom, Katsina, and Oyo states which had 54, 40, and 39 fresh infections respectively.

Others included Rivers – 26, Niger – 23, Gombe – 19, Ogun – 16, Ekiti – 15, FCT – 10, Nasarawa – 10, Delta – nine, Bayelsa – five, Plateau – five, Imo – four, Ebonyi – three, Jigawa – three, and Kano – one.

Sadly, eight more people lost the fight against the virus – raising the country’s death toll from the disease to 2,149 out of the 173,411 cases confirmed since the first case was reported in late February 2020.

While 164,978 people have recovered from the disease, the NCDC had yet to update the total number of samples collected and tested so far as of 9:26am on Saturday.

It said 2,439,850 samples had been collected as of Friday morning.

Amid fears that the country was already slipping into the third wave of the pandemic, authorities have warned political parties and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in the conduct of all political events in the country.

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) asked them to ensure mandatory use of face masks for everyone attending such political events.

It stated that persons without face masks should not be allowed access to the venues, while hand hygiene facilities should be made available for people before gaining access to the venues.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below: