Inspector, Three Bandits Killed In Attack On Imo Police Station

A police inspector and three bandits have been killed in an attack on the Orsu police station in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The command’s spokesman Mike Abatam confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the incident occurred during an attack on Thursday evening by armed bandits on the Orsu police station, and in the process of repelling the attacks, “police command’s tactical team engaged in a gun duel with the armed bandits and due to the superior firepower of the police the bandits were subdued”.

“Three of the bandits were neutralised and their guns, one pump action gun, and two locally-made double barrel pistols were recovered while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds. Unfortunately, the police inspector lost his life in the attack”.

He added that the armed bandits who arrived at the police station in their numbers attacked and threw explosives and petrol bombs on top of the roof of the police station, leading to a fire outbreak that affected some of the vehicles at the parking lot.

CSP Abatam said the command is using the medium to call on the good people of Imo State especially the Orsu community to assist the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the escaped bandits and to report to the nearest police station.

“Any person seen with or treating bullet wounds as hospitals are also advised to ensure that they report any person who come to them for treatment of bullet wound,” he said.