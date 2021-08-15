COVID-19: Buhari, Others Isolate After UK Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari as well as members of his delegation have gone into isolation after a two-week trip to London, UK.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu confirmed this to Channels Television on Sunday.

He explained that the move was in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel.

There are reports that Buhari upon his arrival at the airport was seen in close contact with some officials of the Nigeria High Commission in London who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Nigerian High Commission in London has since been shut down to observe the mandatory ten days isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.

RELATED: Terrorism War: We Are Available To Help, Boris Johnson Tells Buhari

Members of the President’s delegation to the UK included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (retired).

President Buhari had on July 26 travelled to London, United Kingdom to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 and see his doctors.

At the summit, he pledged to increase the budget for the education sector by as much as 50 per cent over the next two years.

During the visit, the Nigerian leader also met and played host to various dignitaries including the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister during the meeting assured Buhari that the UK is available to assist Nigeria in its war against terrorism.

After 19 days abroad, President Buhari returned to the country.