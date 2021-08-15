‘We’ve Lost A Patriot’, President Buhari Mourns Ahmed Joda

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned former Permanent Secretary and Chairman of his Transition Team in 2015, Ahmed Joda, describing him as a patriot.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, President Buhari also described Joda as one who gave his best for the unity and development of the country.

Speaking through a delegation led by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to commiserate with family, friends and associates of the elder statesman, as well as the government and people of Adamawa State, President Buhari said Joda’s death was a collective loss to the family, state, country and the world that he touched and improved with integrity and competence.

“Joda was a trustworthy and loyal companion, who steadfastly stood for the interest of the nation through highs and lows,” the President said. “The country will not forget his sacrifices.”

The family, through Alhaji Mustapha Aminu, Galadima of Adamawa, thanked the President for sending a delegation to mourn with them, agreeing that Joda was a hero for all Nigerians.

Aminu highlighted the trust and loyalty that shaped the relationship between the President and the former Permanent Secretary, who was also known as one of the “Super Perm Secs”, saying the President shared greatly in the loss as well.

At the palace of Lamido of Adamawa, Dr Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, the SGF conveyed the “deepest condolences” of the President and that of the government and the people of Nigeria to him and his people, saying “we have come to mourn a hero, a mentor and a father.”

The Lamido thanked the President for sending the delegation and described Joda’s death as a big loss to the state and the country.

“Knowing the relationship between the President and Joda, we should be the ones going to Abuja to condole with the President instead of his sending a delegation to us,” the royal father said.

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, who also received the Presidential delegation, said the state and country had lost a “father, a friend and an adviser to whom we ran for solutions to intractable problems.”

The Presidential delegation to Yola also included Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Senator representing Adamawa Central, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, members of the House of Representatives representing Yola/Yola South, Hon. Ja’afaru Sulaiman Ribadu and Gombi, Hon Yusuf Buba as well as Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello.

Others were Senior Special Assistants to the President, Sarki Abba and Garba Shehu; and a Special Assistant in the Presidency, Ibrahin Bapetel and Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet, Air Commodore A.Y. Abdullahi.