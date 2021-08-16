Advertisement

Nigeria’s Samuel Kalu Collapses In French Ligue 1 Match

Updated August 16, 2021
Bordeaux and Marseille’ players call for the medic as Bordeaux’s Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu lays on the ground playersduring the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille and FC Girondins de Bordeaux at The Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on August 15, 2021.
Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch in a French Ligue 1 game at Marseille on Sunday where temperatures hit a sweltering 30 degrees.

The 23-year-old Nigerian international fainted and slumped to the Stade Velodrome surface in the early stages of the match.

Worried teammates gathered around the stricken Kalu and frantically waved their hands to the bench to summon medical help.

After a few heart-stopping moments, Kalu managed to stand up but was substituted and replaced by Remi Oudin.

The incident came just two months after Denmark’s Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 match.

“Kalu’s incident gave us chills. It’s always a bit shocking for spectators and players on the pitch,” said Oudin who went on to score in the 2-2 draw.

“With what happened with Eriksen at the Euros, we think about it. Everyone got a little scared. Fortunately, it ended well.

“According to the doctors, it’s a simple discomfort but he will certainly be undergoing tests on Monday.”

In June 2019, Kalu was hospitalised after suffering from dehydration while training with Nigeria in the Egyptian heat during the Africa Cup of Nations.

“I was thinking about what happened during the Euro,” admitted Bordeaux coach Vladimir Petkovic.

“With the medical team, we chose to replace him so as not to take any risks. In these cases, football takes a back seat.”

