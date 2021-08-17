Buhari Mourns Former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the former Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Bantu.

The former Deputy Senate President died in the early hours of Tuesday at a private hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

President Buhari in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the late Bantu dedicated his life to the service of his people.

He commiserated with the leaders, members of the National Assembly, friends, political associates, and the Plateau State Government.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, “believing his legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence will always be remembered, especially in bringing more harmony in his state and the country at large”.

The funeral rites of the late Bantu will be held today at Sheikh Khalid Mosque in Abuja.

He is to be buried at the Gudu cemetery.