Niger, Akwa Ibom Governors, Others Celebrate IBB @ 80

Governors of Niger, Akwa Ibom and Sokoto states today met in Minna, the Niger State capital to celebrate with former Nigerian Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on the occasion of his 80th Birthday at his hilltop residence.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Governor Abubakar Bello who described the Retired General as a man of the people, said he has achieved so much in his years on earth.

The governor wished him more wisdom in life.

Also speaking to journalists, the Akwa Ibom State Governor Emmanuel Udom described the former Military President as a highly detribilised leader who succeeded in uniting the country despite the differences in religion and tribe.

Udom said the celebrant is a rare Nigerian who combines character and charisma and deserves to be celebrated.

Their Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal recounted how the celebrant has been a great statesman and a quintessential leader in the country, right from when he was in active service as a military personnel up to when he became Military President.

He said Babangida is respected and of inestimable value to the nation based on his experiences.

The governors all prayed for God to grant the celebrant more years, strengthen him and give him more wisdom to continue to counsel the younger generation.