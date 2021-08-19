Nigeria Is Not And Cannot Be A Failed State – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed says Nigeria cannot be described as a failed state, insisting that the country is only witnessing insecurity in some parts.

The Minister, who argued that the country is winning the war against insecurity, noted that insurgents are surrendering to the increased onslaught from security agents.

“I live in Nigeria, I work in Nigeria and I travel all around Nigeria and I can tell you Nigeria is not a failed state,” he told BBC’s Focus on Africa.

READ ALSO: Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Seek Partnership On Drug War

“I can tell you, yes we have challenges with banditry, we have challenges with separatist groups, it does not make this country, Nigeria, a failed state.

“If what is happening in the last few weeks is anything to go by, we are winning this war.”

Mr Lai, who asked Nigerians to appreciate the government’s fight against insecurity, noted that the nation’s security situation is a lot better than what the present government met when it assumed power.

Recalling how the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the minister explained that ideologies are hard to defeat, something he says the present administration has been able to surmount while fighting Boko Haram.

According to him, before the present government, Boko Haram controlled a “swathe of land the size of Belgium” but have now been pushed “to a very small area”.

“This is what people should appreciate about fighting terrorism. The good news is that insurgents today are surrendering in droves and we are going after them,” he added.