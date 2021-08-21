Banditry: Kebbi Govt Fabricates Armoured Vehicles For Military

The Kebbi state government on Saturday said it has locally fabricated armoured personnel carriers for the military as parts of efforts to fight banditry in the state.

According to a statement signed by government spokesperson, Yahaya Sarki, the carriers would help provide appropriate transport to security services for combat operations.

The vehicles, painted in Army color, were produced locally by the Deputy Governor of the State, retired Colonel Samaila Yombe Dabai who is a retired military officer, the statement added.

“Colonel Yombe told newsmen this Friday, that the vehicles have been reinforced with hardened steel and suitable for battle with provisions for a driver, a gunner and space for extra troops,” the statement said.

“He explained that the action was approved and supported by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu towards providing transportation to combatants as a major requirement in warfare in securing the lives and property of the citizenry.

“The Deputy Governor described Kebbi State as the pace setter in the country in such innovative technology, which served as both cost effective measure and advancing Nigeria’s quest for technical know-how.

“Toyota Land Cruiser Buffalo vehicles were remodelled into armoured personnel carriers with gun turrets through the engineering ingenuity of colonel Yombe.”