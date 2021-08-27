Nigeria Will Continue To Exist As A Nation – Obasanjo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Despite calls for secession, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigeria will continue to exist as a nation.

The former President stated this on Friday during the Book Launch and 85th Birthday of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Sunday Mbang, which was held at the Admiralty Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

While noting that some forces don’t want to see the country’s continued co-existence, Obasanjo said those people would continue to fail.

He added that the cost of staying together as a nation is cheaper than the cost of dividing Nigeria.

“Whatever happens, we will continue to work for the unity, peace, security and progress of this country,” he said. “Nigeria will continue to exist because the cost for us for Nigeria not to continue to exist is much more than the cost for us to make Nigeria to continue to exist.

“There are many people – high and low – who can be described as enemies of Nigeria, but they will not win over those who are friends of Nigeria.”

Obasanjo’s comments come amid calls for secession by notable separatist leaders – Sunday Igboho, agitator of the Yoruba Nation and Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra.