Secondus Absent As Akinwonmi Presides Over PDP NEC Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party’s 92nd National Executive Committee meeting was presided over by Elder Yemi Akinwonmi on Saturday.

Akinwonmi is the acting National Chairman of the party after a court order restrained Uche Secondus from the role.

Secondus has since obtained another court order reinstating him as the National Chairman.

READ ALSO: Secondus Returns To Office As PDP National Chairman

But, in a letter obtained by Channels Television, Secondus asked Akinwonmi to preside over Saturday’s meeting in his absence.

“I hereby request you to preside over the National Executive Committee meeting of the Party, taking place today, 28th August, [email protected] 12 noon, in my absence,” the letter read.

NEC meeting

At Saturday’s meeting, Akinwonmi said consultations within the party are yielding desired results.

He condemned the country’s deteriorating security situation and high cost of living owing to the weakness of the naira against other currencies.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jubril, said the problems in the party are not insurmountable.

He noted that challenges and disputes are a fact of life in any party, but how they are resolved matters most.

He advised the party not to fail Nigerians, as it remains the last hope of citizens.

There is no way the PDP can win elections if it is divided, he added.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, also expressed confidence in the party’s internal mechanism to resolve its crisis.

He also took a swipe at the incumbent government, insisting that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government has taken the country backward since they came into power in 2015.