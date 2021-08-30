Eight Persons Abducted In Zamfara Regain Freedom

Eight persons abducted in Zamfara State have regained their freedom, police authorities said on Monday.

The victims who were abducted on August 25 at Kangon Sabuwa in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state were rescued following police efforts.

“The victims who were abducted and taken to Kungurmi bandits Camp were rescued safely by the Police without any financial or material gain,” the police spokesman in Zamfara, SP Mohammed Shehu, said via a statement.

He said the victims “were medically checked by the medical officials, debriefed by the Police and reunited with their families.”

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana, assured the people of the state that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are intensifying different search and rescue strategies that will lead to the unconditional rescue of other victims.

The police commissioner called on members of the public to continue to partner with the Police and other security agencies to restore lasting peace and security in the state.